Transfer rumours: Man Utd plan Felix bid; Barcelona eye Pique replacements

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to return to Atletico Madrid with a fresh bid for want-away star Joao Felix. The Red Devils had a €125m offer knocked back in the summer for the forward, while PSG are also monitoring the situation. (Cadena SER)

However, Diego Simeone has insisted he wants Felix to stay in the Spanish capital despite the pair not seeing eye-to-eye this season. (Fichajes)

Kylian Mbappe has once again said that he does not want to leave PSG in order to join Real Madrid, asserting that he wants to win the Champions League with his hometown club. (Sports Illustrated)

Memphis Depay wants to leave Barcelona on a free transfer in the January window having been denied a move away at the end of August. Tottenham and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in his signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle are ready to make a rival offer for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk amid reports that Arsenal have lodged a bid to Shakhtar Donetsk. (Football Insider)

The Gunners also retain an interest in Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, with the Yellow Submarine setting a €40m asking price for the Nigerian. (Fichajes)

Chelsea want to beat the queue to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton and will offer £30m to the Seagulls for the Belgian ahead of the January window. (The Sun)

Barcelona's search for a Gerard Pique replacement could see them re-sign 22-year-old Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal. However, he could stay with the club amid intense Premier League interest in centre-back partner Pau Torres, while Juan Foyth is also of interest to Barça. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is happy to receive 'fresh money' in order to bolster his playing squad amid talk of FSG selling Liverpool. (Official)

Manchester United recognise that they will have to make a huge loss on Harry Maguire in order to sell him. The England defender is expected to be sold for well under the £80m the Red Devils paid for him in 2019, while Fred is also set to leave the club. (Guardian)

Roma are ready to offer Hector Bellerin a route out of Barcelona following his underwhelming return to Catalonia this season. The Serie A side are looking for a replacement for Rick Karsdorp. (Calciomercato)

Bournemouth are considering making former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa their new permanent manager. The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked at Elland Road in February. (The Athletic)