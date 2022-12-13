Transfer rumours: Man Utd ready Benzema bid; Chelsea hold Vlahovic talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to offer Karim Benzema a 'crazy' salary to walk away from Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. (El Nacional)

Los Blancos have found their striker for the future in 16-year-old Endrick, and they are so convinced by the Brazilian that they are no longer interested in pursuing a deal for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. (Sport)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could leave the club as early as January, with Chelsea one of several sides to have made contact with his agent. (Ben Jacobs)

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby following the injury setback suffered by Luis Diaz. (Fichajes)

With Sergio Busquets approaching the end of his career, Barcelona's main target in 2023 is expected to be Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although his €60m release clause is proving to be a major issue. (Mundo Deportivo)

Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela, 21, is also seen as a possible replacement for Busquets. (Sport)

Eden Hazard is keen to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and is interested in a move to Major League Soccer. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United are looking to sign a new midfielder after the World Cup and have been monitoring Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur. (Fichajes)

The Red Devils are also expected to rival Liverpool and Tottenham for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who is also on Barcelona's radar. (Fichajes)

Tensions are growing between Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes as his search for a new club continues. (AS)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer following the season-ending injury to Manuel Neuer. (Sky Germany)

Palmeiras have warned Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG that they will need to pay €50m to sign 15-year-old right winger Estevao. (Goal)