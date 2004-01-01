Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Fichajes)

Ronaldo was rumoured to have offered himself to former employers Real Madrid but the Bernabeu outfit believe re-signing the 37-year-old 'would not make sense in our sports project'. (AS)

Negotiations between Liverpool and midfielder Naby Keita over a new contract have collapsed and the Reds are now prepared to let the Guinea international, who is a firm favourite of Jurgen Klopp, walk away for free at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have made contact with the entourage of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who comes with a €75m release clause. Manchester United are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Relevo)

The Blues are also prepared to sanction another loan exit for Romelu Lukaku, who will extend his stay with Inter for a further season. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is currently on loan with Juventus, as their top midfield target after growing concerned that they will miss out on Leicester's Youri Tielemans. (football.london)

Bayern Munich remain interested in a deal for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, who could leave this summer if his current side fail to qualify for the Champions League. His €100m asking price is a problem, however. (Sport Bild)

18-year-old Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini is a target for both Liverpool and Manchester City. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will target Celta Vigo's Javi Galan to bolster at left-back in 2023, with the Spaniard expected to be available for just €15m. (Fichajes)

That fee is in Barcelona's price range, unlike the £35m it would cost to sign Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, who has attracted interest from Newcastle United. (Sport)

Real Madrid are interested in Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who has impressed manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Valter De Maggio)

Torino defender Koffi Djidji, whose contract expires next summer, is of significant interest to both Inter and Juventus, both of whom are prepared to make bids for the 29-year-old in January. (Tuttosport)