Transfer rumours: Man Utd reignite Timber interest; Liverpool ready Neves bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has once again urged the club to move for Ajax's Jurrien Timber and he hopes to bring two more players from Ajax to Old Trafford - Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor. (The Sun)

After missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arsenal are looking to strike a deal to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, who snubbed the Gunners in favour of a move to Camp Nou during the summer. (Sport Italia)

Liverpool are considering making a bid for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who is also wanted by both Arsenal and Barcelona. (The Mirror)

Neves could take the place of Naby Keita, whose contract talks with Liverpool have come to an end without a positive resolution. The Guinea international is now set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider)

Inter have received Barcelona's proposal to swap Franck Kessie for Marcelo Brozovic and have not dismissed it outright, instead planning to speak to both players before making a decision. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City in the summer and is prepared to reject Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid to make the move from RB Leipzig happen. (Media Foot)

Crystal Palace are readying a new bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has struggled for minutes in recent weeks. (The Sun)

Todd Boehly is ready to spend another £100m on Chelsea's squad after the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk and set a January window record. Noni Madueke, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Rafa Marin are all targets. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are ready to launch a £20m bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie. (The Sun)

Barcelona are leading Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is expected to leave Germany at the end of the season. (Bild)

Al Ittihad have joined Al Hilal in registering their interest in luring Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain. (Marca)

Juventus are looking to replace Juan Cuadrado and have lined up Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot as potential options. (Calciomercato)