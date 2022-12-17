Transfer rumours: Man Utd target Bellingham; Moukoko contract latest

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have joined the race for Jude Bellingham and are planning a £200m splurge in the summer to sign the Borussia Dortmund star as well as Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. (The Sun)

However, Liverpool have grown confident that they will pull ahead and eventually snare Bellingham. (The Mirror)

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Moises Caicedo, who impressed at the World Cup, though Brighton are under no pressure to sell. (Sky Sports)

The agent of young star Youssoufa Moukoko says the attacker is not currently close to penning a new contract with Borussia Dortmund. He has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea hope to usurp Real Madrid in the battle to sign Josko Gvardiol by attempting a deal for the RB Leipzig defender in January. (The Mirror)

Borussia Monchengladbach are willing to sell striker Marcus Thuram - currently in France's World Cup squad - for just £10.5m in January. (Bild)

Wolves want to sign as many as six players in the January transfer window with new manager Julen Lopetegui keen to add more British talent to the squad. (The Times)

Arsenal have opened talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who the Ukrainian club value at £85m. (The Evening Standard)

Marco Asensio is due for showdown talks with Real Madrid over his future once he returns from the World Cup, having made just one league start this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Mourinho is considering an approach from the Portuguese Football Federation to manage the side in Euro 2024 qualifying and beyond but isn't yet convinced to leave behind his 22 years as a club coach. (The Telegraph)