Transfer rumours: Man Utd target Osimhen; Bayern cool Kane interest

Manchester United will look to bring in a young centre forward next summer, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen being eyed by top dogs at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

The Nigeria international is also wanted by Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti requesting the club pursue him and Milan forward Rafael Leao. (Sport)

Memphis Depay will ask Barcelona bosses to let him leave on a free transfer in January having barely featured for them this season. The Dutchman came close to joining Juventus in the summer before a deal collapsed, while he also has suitors from the Premier League. (Mundo Deportivo)

Youssoufa Moukoko's future at Borussia Dortmund is in doubt with the striker's agent and family disagreeing over how he should be managed. Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to offer him a route out of BVB. (BILD)

Barcelona are ready to move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte as they look to replace Gerard Pique in the squad. However, the Blaugrana's first-choice target is Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez, while PSG target Milan Skriniar has come off their shortlist after ruling out such a move. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are beginning to change their minds over a potential pursuit of Harry Kane having previously earmarked him as a target for next summer and are prepared to back away from such a deal. (BILD)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his squad is 'very short' and suggested that the Gunners are in need of January reinforcements. (Official)

Liverpool are one of several elite European clubs keeping tabs on 21-year-old Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen ahead of next summer's window. (Ekstra Bladet)

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Jose Gimenez following the World Cup as the Blues seek defensive reinforcements. (Rudy Galetti)

Borussia Monchengladbach are preparing themselves for the departure of Marcus Thuram on a free transfer, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all linked with moves for the Frenchman. (BILD)