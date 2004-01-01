Transfer rumours: Man Utd to pursue Kante, Lewandowski agrees Barcelona deal

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Chelsea star N'Golo Kante, and the Red Devils believe he is an attainable target.

Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona on a three-year deal. The Poland striker revealed on Saturday that he may have played his last game for Bayern Munich and has asked to leave the club.

In his place, Bayern Munich could step up their pursuits of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Paul Pogba's representatives will meet with Juventus on Monday in the hopes of thrashing out a deal that would see the Frenchman return to the club. Pogba already has an offer to rejoin the Bianconeri but at this rate would have to take a substantial pay cut.

Manchester United could end their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutchman ready to forfeit around £6m in unpaid wages to join Manchester City instead.

Meanwhile, Man City will enter the market to bring in a new left-back this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to build on the signing of Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are closing in on their first signings of the year, with deals for Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey and Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos close to completion.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter after talks over a new deal at San Siro stalled.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . On this week's agenda is Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City, Ralf Rangnick recommending Konrad Laimer to Manchester United and the latest on the contract situations of Youri Tielemans and Sadio Mane.

Eden Hazard will remain at Real Madrid this summer according to manager Carlo Ancelotti, despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Steven Gerrard wants to bring Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo to Aston Villa after working together at Ibrox. The Nigeria international has been one of the Gers' stars on their run to the Europa League final.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has suggested either he or Keylor Navas will leave PSG this summer after calling on them to name an undisputed starting goalkeeper.