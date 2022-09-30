Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and plan to return to the table with a fresh bid next summer. (ESPN)

The Red Devils want to sign both De Jong and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham next summer as part of a midfield overhaul. (ESPN)

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both urged Bellingham to join Liverpool during the international break and the young midfielder was flattered by their efforts, but laughed when asked for a response. (Football Insider)

Kylian Mbappe handed PSG a transfer wish list with four players over the summer, one of which was Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford. (RMC Sport)

After conducting a secret medical over the summer, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has his heart set on sealing a €60m move to Chelsea next summer. (The Daily Mail)

Juventus want to sign right-back Diogo Dalot from Man Utd on a free transfer next summer, although the Portugal international's contract does include a 12-month extension clause which the Premier League side are expected to trigger. (Calciomercato)

As well as Dalot, Juve are plotting a move for another impending free agent, 33-year-old left-back Jordi Alba of Barcelona. (Sport)

Ruben Neves is prioritising a move to Barcelona when he eventually leaves Wolves and is less keen on moving to another Premier League side, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among his suitors. (Sport)

Centre-back William Saliba is not believed to be in a rush to discuss a new contract with Arsenal. (The Athletic)

Atletico Madrid would not be interested in taking Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham as part of a deal for goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The left-back has been injured since joining Atleti on loan from Spurs this summer and Diego Simeone is not entertaining a permanent deal just yet. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are among the clubs chasing 21-year-old Millonarios winger Daniel Ruiz Rivera. (Directv Sports)

There is hope at Real Madrid that they have the edge over Barcelona in the race to sign Palmeiras striker Endrick because of the teenager's close relationship with Rodrygo. (AS)

Bayern Munich are confident that they will beat Liverpool to the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer next summer, believing the 25-year-old would prefer to stay in the Bundesliga. (BILD)