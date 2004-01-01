Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has suddenly emerged as a late target for Manchester United after their approach for Adrien Rabiot collapsed over wages. But it is already suggested the Brazilian isn’t interested and there has been no offer to Los Blancos.

United have been knocked back by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, who the Seagulls say isn’t for sale.

Atletico Madrid could offer Alvaro Morata to Manchester United in an exchange deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who Erik ten Hag is now willing to let go. But Morata is happy at Atletico and Diego Simeone has also expressed the player will ‘continue’.

Forgotten Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has told the Blues he wants to leave. Newcastle are interested by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has asked him not to seek a permanent transfer and settle for a loan instead.

Newcastle have also expressed interested in signing Chelsea pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic, as well as keeping an eye on Armando Broja. But the Magpies only have room for one loan signing and are financially limited over permanent transfers.

Pulisic is also attracting interested from Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, while Chelsea won’t make a decision over Gallagher until the Frenkie de Jong saga is concluded.

Barcelona have no interest in accepting Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as some kind of part-exchange. The Old Trafford are attempting to sign Frenkie de Jong and have also been linked with Blaugrana right-back Sergino Dest, who worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Memphis Depay have met with Barcelona as his proposed move to Juventus nears completion.

Nice are interested in taking out of favour Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe on loan and are hoping to sign former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as a free agent. The Ligue 1 club have also offered €10m for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Everton have rival interest in Brereton Diaz and could resurrect their deal for Idrissa Gueye.

Arsenal will loan back-up goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson to Alanyaspor in Turkey.

Sevilla have moved away from West Ham-bound Thilo Kehrer and have instead agreed a €20m fee with Bayern Munich for emerging French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou.

Crystal Palace are trying to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford. Palace are additionally battling Bournemouth over a potential deal for Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo.