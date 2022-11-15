Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Mbappe; Inter Miami target Ronaldo

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United would like to replace want-away forward Cristiano Ronaldo with PSG star Kylian Mbappe and have 'accelerated' plans to sign the Frenchman. (Daily Mirror)

Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, have held discussions regarding a possible swoop for Ronaldo, while the MLS side also retain a strong interest in Lionel Messi. (The Sun)

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has admitted that he will leave the club if they ask him to do so having failed to live up to expectations following his €100m move in 2019. He has previously been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United as well as a return to Chelsea. (Marca)

Elsewhere at Chelsea, the Blues are still trying to find a way to sign teenage winger Arsen Zakharyan as the club look to bring in several young players. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed that in-demand defender Kim Min-jae has a release clause in his contract, but it's only active from a certain date and to certain clubs. He has been touted with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal lead the race to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester, though Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in the midfielder. His contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport)

Despite said interest in Tielemans, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has revealed they will not be able to make any January signings as it stands due to La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules. (Official)

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has opened the door to a transfer to AC Milan in the future, revealing that Olivier Giroud has been trying to convince him to make the move. (Official)

Milan are also interested in Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, with Liverpool and Manchester City similarly ready to make a move for the 22-year-old. (Sky Germany)