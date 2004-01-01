Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Milinkovic-Savic; Juventus make Firmino offer

Barcelona claim they have still not accepted any offers from Manchester United or anyone else for Frenkie de Jong, leading the Old Trafford club to eye regular on-off target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio once more.

Liverpool have a €23m offer on the table from Juventus for Roberto Firmino, although Manchester United's Anthony Martial is also a target despite Manchester United's unwillingness to sell.

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Red Bull Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko, although the Austrian club are hoping not to sell him this summer for less than €65m. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are the other sides interested in the Slovenian.

Memphis Depay has been informed by Barcelona head coach Xavi that he has no future at Camp Nou.

Chelsea target Jules Kounde would be prepared to agree personal terms with Barcelona as the saga rumbles on. But the Blues could retaliate by blocking the Catalan giants from signing Cesar Azpilicueta.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan from RB Leipzig for €15m, which could pave the way for Presnel Kimpembe to leave the club amid interest from Chelsea and Juventus.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro wants the club to pursue a deal for Neymar, who has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City will turn to Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa if they are unable to push through a deal for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

Arsenal have interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta but haven’t made an approach yet. Meanwhile, Atalanta are confident of signing Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on loan.

Tottenham are prepared to sell flop signing Tanguy Ndombele, who is the subject of interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin but neither is keen to pay a £40m asking price.

Arsenal have rejected a £10m offer from Fulham for out of favour goalkeeper Bernd Leno, despite the German international already agreeing personal terms with the Cottagers. Alternatively, Fulham are interested in Barcelona back-up Neto, who prefers a switch to Napoli.

Everton and Newcastle are looking at Chelsea youngster Armando Broja amid suggestions that West Ham are pulling back from what appeared to be the brink of a deal. The Hammers are now looking at Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with a deal for Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca also close.

Liverpool are expected to send young defender Sepp van den Berg on loan to Bournemouth.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Chelsea finally closing in on Jules Kounde, Man Utd's ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, West Ham's hunt for a new forward and left-back and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Everton are already willing to send Nathan Patterson out on loan just six months after signing the Scotland international in a deal that was worth up to £16m.

Nottingham Forest are looking at Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet, who is also commanding interest from Fulham and Everton. Burnley want his £17.5m release clause triggered.

Newcastle could also try to raid Burnley for winger Dwight McNeil, who is also attacting interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Adrien Rabiot is training with Juventus’ reserve squad as he looks to leave the club and return to France, with PSG or Lyon his preferred destinations.

