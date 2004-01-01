Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Memphis; Newcastle snub Ronaldo

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are expected to make a bid to re-sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona. The Dutchman previously left the Red Devils in 2017 after failing to cement a first-team place at Old Trafford. (Sport)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice in the summer instead of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (El Nacional)

Chelsea are willing to pay as much £200m to sign Rice and England teammate Jude Bellingham next summer. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have no plans to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from Manchester United. (90min)

Chelsea are also unlikely to move for Ronaldo, but Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Hilal may offer him another lucrative contract after he turned down £125m per year last summer. (Telegraph)

Al-Nassr are also in the running to sign the 37-year-old and could be willing to table even more money to tempt him to join. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has admitted he dreams of playing for one of Spain's biggest clubs - but he will not be leaving Anfield anytime soon. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both shown interest in the Colombian before. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona have told head coach Xavi that January signings will only be possible if the club sell players. (Marca)

Bayern Munich appear to have won the race for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. The Austrian wants to join the Bundesliga champions when his contract expires next summer. (Bild)

Palmerias have rejected a £40m bid from PSG for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also hot on the 16-year-old's tail. (Canal do Nicola)

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but fear they may miss out over their refusal to play Tiemoue Bakayoko this season because of the obligation to buy clause in his loan deal. (The Sun)