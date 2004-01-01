Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Tielemans, Arsenal sweat on Saka future

Manchester United are keen on Leicester star Youri Tielemans, who has emerged as one of their primary summer targets. They have doubts over the viability of moves for Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Arsenal could struggle to persuade Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners miss out on Champions League qualification again. Liverpool and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the winger recently.

Antonio Conte is eyeing a reunion with Arturo Vidal at Spurs. The Chilean was part of the Inter side that won Serie A last season, but the midfielder has fallen out of favour at San Siro under Simone Inzaghi.

Elsewhere at Inter, Robin Gosens has admitted that he was tempted by an offer to join Newcastle in January, but joined the Nerazzurri as he wasn't convinced he could reach his 'sporting goals' at St. James' Park.

Arsenal are unwilling to sell William Saliba amid interest from Real Madrid and West Ham. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Marseille.

However, the Gunners are keen to add to their defensive ranks, with Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka a target - he is also being eyed by Inter and Spurs.

After missing out in January, Aston Villa will return with a bid for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Mali international enters the final year of his current contract next season.

Tottenham are unlikely to enter a bidding war for Lille centre-back Sven Botman, with Newcastle likely to make a summer move after their January approaches were knocked back.

Roma are ready to reignite their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Switzerland captain was heavily courted by Jose Mourinho last summer and the Portuguese tactician remains determined to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Carlos Tevez could be heading to MLS, with D.C. United in talks with Boca Juniors over a sensational swoop for the Argentine striker.