Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Valverde; Liverpool & Arsenal chase Chiesa

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in January and will make a fresh approach in the summer, with a €80m bid on the table for the 24-year-old. (El Nacional)

Coming in at Real Madrid could be Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, who will be offered the chance to move to Spain at the end of the season. (Fichajes)

Bernardo Silva has asked Manchester City to sell him in the summer and he is prepared to listen to approaches from either Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Sport)

Chelsea's attempts to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica were nearly derailed by the Portuguese side's demand to include Mateo Kovacic in the deal - a proposal the Blues swiftly declined. (Record)

With the Fernandez deal stalling at times, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly went out of his way to try sign Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat on loan instead but frustrated the Serie A side with his approach. (New York Times)

Liverpool and Arsenal will go head to head for the signing of Juventus forward Federico Chiesa in the summer. (Football Insider)

Leaving Anfield could be centre-back Joel Matip, with 'growing whispers' inside Liverpool suggesting the defender could be sold for the right price. (Goal)

Juventus are considering selling Paul Pogba after growing frustrated with the midfielder's injury struggles, and the Serie A side have not ruled out terminating his contract altogether. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer. (Sport Bild)

Tottenham were close to finalising a move for Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu before a knee injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

In the summer, Tottenham will target a goalkeeper, at least one centre-back and a new striker. Bern

PSG wanted Malcom to terminate his contract with Zenit Saint-Petersburg and move for free in January, but a clause in his contract prevented him from doing so. The Russian side's asking price of €30m were deemed excessive by PSG. (L'Equipe)