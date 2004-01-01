Transfer rumours: Man Utd watch Nkunku, Juventus eye Kepa

Manchester United sent a scout to watch RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku during their Europa League clash with Atalanta on Thursday. The 24-year-old is also on the radar of former club PSG.

Chelsea's backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a target for Juventus, who currently have former Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany says no agreement has been reached with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, and insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the Catalan giants' number nine next season.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is closing on a move to AC Milan this summer. The Belgian striker is out of contract at the end of June and can move to San Siro on a free transfer.

Manchester City would like to avoid triggering Erling Haaland's £63m release clause by paying more than amount over a period of time, rather than forking out a lump sum payment. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich remain in the running to sign the 21-year-old.

Gabriel Magalhaes has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Barcelona and says he's very happy at Arsenal.

Tottenham are confident of securing the signing of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer this summer. Manchester United and West Ham have also shown interest in the 29-year-old.

Antonio Conte's side also want to sign a left-side centre-back, with Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso among the players they are monitoring.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos could depart the club after just one season amid interest from David Beckham owned Inter Miami.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is desperate to reunite with midfielder Jorginho at Lazio, with the Italian unlikely to be offered a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has warned the club will not spend excessively this summer because of 'financial restrictions'. The Magpies are interested, however, in reviving deals for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos and Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Kalvin Phillips could yet sign a new contract at Leeds despite mounting interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa. West Ham saw a bid worth than £50m turned down in January.

Manchester United believe it is increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will leave the club at the expiry of his contract. Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid have long been interested, although the latter are focusing on other targets - namely Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta - another player who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal are interested in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch at the expiry of his contract. The 26-year-old Austrian has been with the club since 2017.