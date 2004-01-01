Transfer rumours: Man Utd's De Jong bid expires; Mbappe fumes over Neymar stay

Manchester United's offer to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona has now expired, with the Dutch midfielder ultimately rejecting the chance to move to Old Trafford.

United boss Erik ten Hag has also had a change of heart and has decided that he wants to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, whose attitude behind the scenes has been a real concern for the under-pressure manager.

Ronaldo could be replaced by Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Leicester's Jamie Vardy, both of whom have been scouted by United chiefs.

But Aubameyang, who is also of interest to Chelsea, has made it clear to Barcelona that he has no plans to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has been left furious by Paris Saint-Germain's failure to sell Neymar this summer. The Frenchman is believed to have demanded that Neymar be sold for him to sign a new contract but the two are still teammates and have been in regular bust-ups in the dressing room.

Chelsea will increase their bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon to £45m and the Toffees will use the negotiations to try and reunite manager Frank Lampard with young midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Blues could be open to parting ways with Gilmour after moving closer to a €15m deal to sign Inter youngster Cesare Casadei.

Barcelona are hopeful of negotiating a discount with Manchester City over Bernardo Silva. The Portugal international is valued at €100m but Barcelona believe they can get that down to around €80m.

The Camp Nou outfit are also close to bringing in Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in a £6m deal.

Manchester United are close to a deal to send young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan to Birmingham City for the remainder of the season.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Man Utd's transfer market implosion in targeting deals for Adrien Rabiot & Marko Arnautovic, Man City's stance on selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha's future and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

David Moyes is hopeful of seeing West Ham strike an agreement to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, whose versatility is seen as vital to a side that has been ravaged by injuries and departures.

Liverpool could make a move for Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee as they look to prepare for a future without Thiago Alcantara.

Talks are on between Hector Bellerin and Arsenal over terminating the right-back's contract. Bellerin wants to move to Real Betis this summer, while Barcelona are also interested in striking a deal if he becomes a free agent.

Tottenham have agreed to send Tanguy Ndombele on a season-long loan to Napoli which includes an option to buy that sits at around the €30m mark.

A number of sides across Europe, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are keeping tabs on Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder. The 20-year-old managed eight assists in 30 league games last season.

Juventus are considering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who has 17 goals in his last 18 Ligue 1 outings.

Newcastle have failed with a £20m bid for Watford striker Joao Pedro, with an improved offer expected to arrive soon.

Marseille, Monaco and West Ham are among the sides to have expressed an interest in signing Man Utd defender Eric Bailly on loan for the season.