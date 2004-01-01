Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have offered RB Leipzig €90m to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. However, their bid has already been blown out of the water by Chelsea (€95m) and Manchester City (€100m), while Real Madrid also retain an interest. (Foot Mercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Marcus Rashford, though Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are attempting to raise funds through the sale of three players in order to lodge an acceptable bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are ready to make a move for Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi as the Blaugrana consider strengthening in midfield. (Mundo Deportivo)

Benfica will not allow Goncalo Ramos to leave in the January transfer window unless his £103m release clause is met. Manchester United and Newcastle are said to be interested. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made signing Mykhaylo Mudryk their priority for the January transfer window and believe they can negotiate a deal below Shakhtar Donetsk's public €100m asking price. (The Athletic)

Agent Jorge Mendes is hoping to speak to Aston Villa and Newcastle in the coming days over a move for Joao Felix, who will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the Portugal forward. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are willing to pay €15m in order to sign versatile attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi from Atalanta next month after a summer transfer fell through. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas after Manuel Neuer was ruled out for the season. However, with the two sides set to meet in the Champions League, the Bavarian side are uncertain whether the French champions would consider helping them out. (Kicker)