Transfer rumours: Man Utd's Kim interest; Grealish fearful of Man City exit

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae has numerous suitors in the Premier League, with Brighton, Fulham, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested in the 26-year-old South Korea international. (Calciomercato)

Sergio Busquets has offered to leave Barcelona in January but manager Xavi made it clear that the 34-year-old remains a key player. (Marca)

Jack Grealish fears he will be sold by Manchester City next summer because of his struggles to hold down a permanent spot in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup. (Football Insider)

An agreement has been reached in the Barcelona boardroom to sell Memphis Depay for just €5m in January, and the hope is that Chelsea will be tempted to make a bid for the Dutch forward. (AS)

Chelsea, however, are focused on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is the Blues' 'number one transfer target' once the January window opens. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich are preparing for life after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and are keeping a close eye on Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is Neuer's understudy for the German national team. (Fichajes)

The £130m asking price set by Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham is too high for Real Madrid, (Sport)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Barcelona will compete with Chelsea and Tottenham to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who is seen as a replacement for the recently retired Gerard Pique. (Sport)

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 20-year-old Spaniard has a £44m release clause. (Fichajes)

Lyon right-back Malo Gusto has plenty of suitors. Chelsea and Manchester United hope to bring the 19-year-old to England while Juventus and Real Madrid are also keen. With 18 months left on his contract, he is likely to cost around €15m. (Fichajes)

Arsenal are looking to strike gold with 'their own Riyad Mahrez' as they look to sign 19-year-old Toulouse winger Fares Chaibi in January. (Foot Mercato)

Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Tottenham are all interested in Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler. The 17-year-old has been compared to Mesut Ozil. (Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli)

Juventus want a new left-back as soon as possible and have set their sights on Empoli's Fabiano Parisi. (Calciomercato)