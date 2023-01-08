Transfer rumours: Man Utd's Maguire stance; Gvardiol reveals future plans

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have played down reports that club captain Harry Maguire is on the verge of signing for Aston Villa, and they expect him to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season. (MEN)

Liverpool's bid to reinforce their midfield could lead them to Fulham star Joao Palhinha, who has impressed following his summer move from Sporting CP. (GiveMeSport)

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is also still on Liverpool's radar amid talk of a £44m agreement close to being finalised. (The Times)

Wout Weghorst has made it clear to Besiktas that he wants to terminate his loan with the Turkish club in order to seal a six-month move to Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

If Manchester United are unable to land Weghorst, they could turn their attentions to Inter striker Edin Dzeko, who spent half a decade with local rivals Manchester City. Real Madrid have also been linked with the Bosnian. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are ready to swoop in and take advantage of Barcelona's stalled contract talks with Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, whose deal expires in 2024. Newcastle are also interested. (SPORT)

Croatia World Cup star Josko Gvardiol has admitted that he is happy to stay at RB Leipzig for the rest of the season despite previously insisting he expected Chelsea to make a fresh bid for him. (Sky Sport Germany)

Tottenham have again been warned by Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim that they will have to pay the release clauses of Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards in order to sign them this month. A double deal would cost them north of €75m. (Record)

Another player on Spurs' radar is Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the club stepping up plans to find a successor to Hugo Lloris. (Daily Telegraph)

Despite Barcelona's assertion that Memphis Depay will not leave the club this month, he is still being courted by Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle. (SPORT)

Eden Hazard will hold talks with Real Madrid about his future in February with his contract set to expire at the end of next season. However, he has not received proposals from Newcastle or former club Chelsea. (The Athletic)

Borussia Monchengladbach are holding out for a €10m fee to let out-of-contract Yann Sommer leave the club this month. Bayern Munich are pursuing a deal immediately, while Manchester United are eyeing a summer move. (BILD)