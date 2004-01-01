Transfer rumours: Man Utd's midfield search; Liverpool step up Brozovic interest

Manchester United are resigned to missing out on Frenkie de Jong this summer and, alongside a bid for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, have expressed a formal interest in long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

A €20m bid has also been launched from United for Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez, who is seen as a possible alternative to Rabiot.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to butt heads in pursuit of Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino. The 19-year-old, who has also been scouted by Manchester City, could cost in excess of €60m.

That sum may be too high for Liverpool, who are prepared to step up their interest in Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic following the news that Thiago is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Bernardo Silva is growing frustrated with Barcelona's delay in bidding for him. He wants to move to Camp Nou but is not prepared to wait forever.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in Silva, but he would prefer to remain with Man City if a move to Barcelona is off the cards.

Martin Braithwaite has warned Barcelona that he must be paid his full salary they want him to leave the club this summer. The Dane is keen to move to Saudi Arabia but is not prepared to be forced out of Camp Nou.

Barcelona are happy to sell Braithwaite but will only offload one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Memphis Depay. The latter has interest from Juventus and is in talks over terminating his contract in order to make the move.

Juventus are also interested in Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik after accepting that Alvaro Morata is no longer a feasible target.

Marcos Alonso is close to joining Barcelona in a deal which will see Chelsea earn around €8m.

Chelsea could also lose one of Armando Broja or Michy Batshuayi, both of whom are wanted by Everton manager Frank Lampard.

Despite rubbishing reports of a possible exit, Bayern Munich are believed to be open to offloading winger Leroy Sane for the right price. Man Utd and Liverpool have both expressed an interest in the German.

Mauro Icardi would be open to joining Real Madrid this summer to help cover for the ageing Karim Benzema.

Mariano Diaz is the only other striker in Real's first team but he is wanted by fellow La Liga side Almeria and could be allowed to leave if an alternative can be found.

Fiorentina are ready to launch a bid to beat Villarreal to the loan signing of Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. The Italian side are prepared to pay an initial €2m with an option to sign him permanently for €20m.

Thilo Kehrer could leave PSG this summer as West Ham have expressed an interest. Valued at €20m, Kehrer is seen as a possible replacement for Fulham-bound Issa Diop.

Sticking in Ligue 1, Monaco are keen to strike a loan deal for Man Utd's Eric Bailly, who could follow Chelsea's Malang Sarr in moving to the club. Sarr will join on an initial loan with a £10m obligation to buy if he makes a certain number of appearances.