Transfer rumours: Mane set for Bayern Munich medical; Arsenal to move for Raphinha

Sadio Mane will undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Liverpool have agreed to sell the forward for a fee worth up to £35m.

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha with Barcelona stalling over a deal for the Brazil international. The Gunners could nip in ahead of Barça with a bid north of £50m.

Manchester United are readying a new bid worth up to €80m for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and the Red Devils remain hopeful that they can conclude a deal for the Dutchman in the near future. The club are also interested in Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, who is on Manchester City's radar.

However, City's number one target at left-back remains Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Richarlison from Everton, with Tottenham and Arsenal also keen on the Brazil forward. It's said that the 25-year-old would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

Toni Kroos is expected to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, bringing an end to his nine-season stay in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, new Real Madrid arrival Antonio Rudiger admitted he was aware of interest from Barcelona, but firmly had his sights set on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu once he heard of Los Blancos' interest.

Nottingham Forest are looking to seal three signings in the near future after winning promotion back to the Premier League. Steve Cooper's men are closing in on Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi and have made a club-record bid for Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White, but have seen a bid for Mainz's Moussa Niakhate turned down.

Tottenham have rubbished suggestions that they could sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer after signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

Spurs also retain an interest in re-signing Christian Eriksen but have not followed up with the Dane after meeting with his camp a few weeks ago. Brentford and Manchester United also remain in the race for his signature.

Paris Saint-Germain could beat AC Milan to the signing of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches following Luis Campos' arrival as sporting advisor, while a deal for Porto's Vitinha is also nearing completion.

Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who is said to be a huge fan of Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona believe they have a good chance of signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer, while Pep Guardiola is willing to let the playmaker leave for the right price.

Columbus Crew are set to sign Cucho Hernandez from Watford in one of the summer's more surprising transfers.