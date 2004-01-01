Transfer rumours: Martial to stay at Man Utd; Barcelona eye Laporte

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ruled out selling Anthony Martial this summer. The Frenchman has scored three goals in three pre-season games after returning to Old Trafford following a disappointing loan spell at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek is another player who will not be allowed to leave United having returned from a loan spell of his own at Everton.

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte in case they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have finally met Sevilla's asking price for Kounde and have already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract.

Liverpool have made Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes their 'priority target' and could make a £43m bid before the end of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign veteran striker Edin Dzeko from Inter. They also have no interest in reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is willing to take a pay cut to leave Manchester United.

Manchester City have seen a £30m bid for Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella rejected. The Seagulls value the 23-year-old at £50m.

An alternative option for Pep Guardiola is Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, with City having been offered the opportunity to sign him instead.

Arsenal and Everton have both rejected the chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar on a permanent deal.

Tottenham's offer of £25m plus defender Joe Rodon for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been knocked back.

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Roma, who recently signed Paulo Dybala from Juventus on a free transfer, the chance to sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

Manchester United and Chelsea are rivalling each other for the signature of versatile Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Juventus are talking to Aaron Ramsey about an early termination of his contract in Turin. The 31-year-old's deal has one more year to run and he has left out of their pre-season tour squad.

Arsenal are readying a player-plus-cash deal for Juventus midfielder, Arthur Melo. The Gunners tried to sign the Brazilian in January and could look to offload Lucas Torreira to resurrect a move.

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for 35-year-old free agent Luis Suarez after Sebastien Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

AC Milan are considering making moves for four Tottenham players. Talks are underway for Japhet Tanganga and Pape Matar Sarr (on loan) while the Serie A champions also hold interest in Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon.

