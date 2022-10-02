Transfer rumours: Martial's Man Utd exit options; Real Madrid unimpressed with Haaland

Real Madrid were thoroughly unimpressed to hear of Erling Haaland's team ranking. Club directors were frustrated to hear they sit third on the Norwegian's list of priorities and believe they have been disrespected by the Man City striker. (Marca)

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans is expected to leave Leicester as a free agent next summer, with Liverpool, Juventus and Real Madrid expected to be the main suitors for his signature. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are also interested in Tielemans but are prioritising a January move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla and Valencia are both interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United and will monitor his discussions over a new contract. The Frenchman's current deal expires in 2024, although United have the option to extend by a further year. (Todofichajes)

Ligue 1 side Reims are keen to turn their season-long loan of young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun into a permanent move. (Ekrem Konur)

Phil Foden has agreed a new six-year Manchester City contract, with confirmation set to come soon. (The Athletic)

Suitors of Lionel Messi from Major League Soccer have been informed that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is planning to leave France next summer but is prioritising a move to Barcelona. (Josep Pedrerol)

Liverpool will reignite their interest in Inter forward Marcelo Brozovic in 2023 and hope a contract worth £200,000 per week will convince him to make the move to Anfield. (Fichajes)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has confirmed that he wants to sign a new contract with his current employers and is not listening to rumours of interest from Barcelona. (Cadena SER)

Chelsea and Tottenham are locked in a heated battle to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who has also attracted interest from Inter. (Calciomercato)

Alexander Nubel has revealed that he will leave Bayern Munich permanently next summer if Manuel Neuer remains at the club. The 26-year-old is enjoying a solid loan with Monaco. (Get French Football News)

Chelsea and Liverpool are competing to sign Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran. The 18-year-old has eight goals in 26 games this season. (The Sun)