Transfer rumours: Mbappe mega contract, Lautaro interest, Bale return

PSG are prepared to make Kylian Mbappe the highest-paid player in the world with a wage worth close to £1m-per-week. Real Madrid have long been expected to sign the Frenchman while a dubious link to Liverpool has emerged in recent days.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in making a summer move for 24-year-old Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Antonio Rudiger's representatives are not currently holding talks with Chelsea over a new contract. His current deal at Stamford Bridge expires this summer alongside Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Bayern Munich are continuing negotiations with 26-year-old winger Serge Gnabry over a new contract.

The Bundesliga champions are also considering Ajax striker Sebastien Haller as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski. The 27-year-old Ivorian is the top scorer in this season's Champions League and has been in terrific form since he joined from West Ham for €22.5m.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly from Manchester United. The pair previously worked together at Old Trafford and the 27-year-old is currently a rotation option under Ralf Rangnick.

Harry Kane will not commit his future to Tottenham unless he receives assurances that Antonio Conte will be backed to overhaul the club's squad.

Barcelona are yet to convince Ronald Araujo that his long-term future lies at Camp Nou. He's been linked with a number of top Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

United expect Paul Pogba to wind down his contract and leave in the summer. The 28-year-old is yet to decide on his future amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Chelsea remain interested in signing 17-year-old wonderkid Gavi from Barcelona. He is yet to sign a new deal after breaking through into the first team and his current deal contains a €50m buyout clause.

Bernardo Silva is poised to sign a new contract at Manchester City, a reward for the fine form he has shown throughout the season.

Newcastle could make a move for Gareth Bale this summer once his Real Madrid contract expires. The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 11 Premier League goals in 20 appearances.

The Magpies are also ready to renew their interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and Lille centre-back Sven Botman. Both came close to moving to St James' Park in January and the club are expected to pursue both this summer.

Chelsea are likely to integrate Conor Gallagher into their first team plans for next season, potentially ruling out the need to sign Declan Rice. The 23-year-old has long been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge after becoming one of West Ham and England's most important players.

Manchester City are closing on a €6.5m deal for teenage Brazilian winger Savinho. A medical has already been booked for the 17-year-old who currently plays for Atletico Mineiro.