Transfer rumours: Mbappe snubbed Liverpool; Man Utd & Chelsea enter Raya race

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Long term Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe snubbed an opportunity to leave Paris Saint-Germain and move to Liverpool for £171m in the summer. (The Athletic)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both entered the bidding war for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who is also a target for Tottenham. (The Telegraph)

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest want to strengthen their goalie ranks this month and both are considering moves for PSG's Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with Al Nassr. (The Sun)

West Ham have moved to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings as they look to increase the firepower at David Moyes' disposal. (The Telegraph)

Tottenham have offered injured winger Lucas Moura to Everton this month. The Brazilian's contract expires at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are due to open talks with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez over a new contract. (Daily Mail)

Leicester want to free up funds for incoming signings and have made Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu and Dennis Praet available for transfer. The Foxes are hoping to start by signing Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have had an official bid rejected by Portuguese side Sporting CP for wing back Pedro Porro. (The Guardian)

Sergio Busquets has turned down a £17m-a-year opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. (Catalunya Radio)