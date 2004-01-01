Transfer rumours: Mbappe to Liverpool shock, Pogba could join Premier League rival

A bold claim from Spain suggests that Kylian Mbappe, for whom it has long looked like a decision between staying at PSG and joining Real Madrid, is now open to considering an offer from Liverpool. This is after he was disappointed by Real’s level when he faced them this week.

Leeds winger Raphinha, who has emerged as a target for Liverpool in recent months, has not responded to the offer of a new contract at Elland Road. That isn’t a flat-out rejection but is an indicator that the Brazilian eyes his future elsewhere, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is still yet to make a decision over his future. His expiring contract could soon make him a free agent and joining a rival Premier League might not be off the table, although there would be few options that tick his boxes.

Jesse Lingard looks set to leave United when his contract expires at the end of June but could pursue a move abroad instead of listening to a potential offer from Tottenham.

Barcelona continue to keep tabs on Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but also have eyes on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.

Old Trafford officials could block Ralf Rangnick from pursuing RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, with Manchester United expected to prioritise a central striker in the market.

Newcastle have been linked with a £45m summer bid for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, who has impressed in the top flight since making the step up from QPR in 2020.

The Magpies face competition from Tottenham and AC Milan if they want to resurrect a bid for Lille centre-back Sven Botman, who ended up staying in France in January.

Furthermore, Chelsea could end up rivalling Newcastle for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike. Borussia Dortmund, who are set to lose Erling Haaland this summer, are also in the mix.

As far as Newcastle departures are concerned, Napoli, AC Milan, Sevilla and Valencia are interested in defender Fabian Schar, who is on course to be out of contract this summer.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been touted as a potential Arsenal target, with fellow Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves also thought to be tracking the 22-year-old Portuguese.

Everton have eyes on another Portuguese starlet after sending scouts to keep an eye on 23-year-old Sporting CP winger Matheus Nunes while in action against Porto at the end of last week.

West Ham and Leeds are taking an interest in Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O’Brien. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season and could be available for a maximum of £12m thanks to a release clause in his contract.