Transfer rumours: Mbappe's future announcement, Arsenal want Felix

Real Madrid still expect to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain despite talk that he could sign a new deal in the French capital. Los Blancos want to wait until the end of the season to announce an agreement for the forward to join.

But if the deal turns sideways, then Real could turn their attentions to signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

Barcelona also remain interested in Haaland, but are preparing for the possibility that the Norwegian will head elsewhere and are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

West Ham have raised their asking price for club captain Declan Rice from £100m to £120m in an attempt to hold off interest from Manchester United.

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave United at the end of this season and is currently weighing up an offer from Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Liverpool could sell defender Joe Gomez after failing to break back into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup at Anfield, with Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on a deal.

The Reds are ready to test Inter's resolve with a move for Lautaro Martinez this summer, with the Nerazzurri lining up Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as a replacement if the 24-year-old does depart San Siro.

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, but the Spanish side would demand a figure close to the £120m they paid to sign him from Benfica.

Paulo Dybala is no closer to agreeing terms to stay at Juventus beyond this season, and Tottenham have emerged with a concrete offer to sign the Argentine. However, Barcelona and Inter are also considering moves for the forward.

Michael Olise could leave Crystal Palace after just one year in south London, with the winger attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Bayern Munich and Lille.