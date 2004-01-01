Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong

Chelsea have again been tipped to make an offer for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire if they fail with their pursuit of Leicester's Wesley Fofana.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is another potential Chelsea alternative to Fofana.

Manchester United target Antony is believed to have handed in a transfer request at Ajax in order to force through a move to Old Trafford.

But with the club's pursuit of Antony dragging on, United have also been tipped to make a sensational late approach for Barcelona's Memphis Depay - the Dutchman has also been linked with Juventus.

Liverpool are the latest club rumoured to have made an offer for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, a long-term target of bitter rivals United.

Real Madrid have rejected a €90m offer from an un-named Premier League club for Fede Valverde.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated that the club don't want to keep unhappy players at the club amid Bernardo Silva to Barcelona links.

Chelsea may have to let either Armando Broja or Conor Gallagher join Everton on loan to grease the wheels with their Anthony Gordon approach.

Arsenal have concerns that a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto could prove too expensive.

Moussa Dembele has rejected a new contract offer from Lyon, fuelling speculation about his future after previously being a Manchester United target.

West Ham's €40m bid for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been knocked back. The Hammers at least won't face competition for the Brazilian's signature from Arsenal.

As well as talks with Southampton and Bournemouth, West Ham have also been offered the chance to sign forgotten Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Newcastle have their eye on Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez and are closing in on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Everton are in talks with Manchester United over a deal to sign £14m-rated midfielder James Garner, who has been made available for transfer by the Old Trafford club. The Toffees are also stepping things up to sign Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz and are willing to pay £12m.

Serie A club Sampdoria are showing interest in out of favour Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, who would rather stay in England than head abroad.

RB Leipzig have joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, with Inter, Roma, Tottenham and Aston Villa already keeping an eye on the player.

Sevilla are new favourites to sign Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos ahead of Premier League trio Aston Villa, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Ander Herrera is tipped to leave PSG by mutual consent and re-join former club Athletic Bilbao.

The latest player linked with Nottingham Forest is former PSG, Tottenham and Villarreal right-back Serge Aurier, currently a free agent.

Aston Villa have been offered €10m-rated PSG centre-back Abdou Diallo since losing Diego Carlos. Villa are also trying to sell Frederic Guilbert, who spent the last 18 months on loan at Strasbourg, but have been forced to lower their asking price to attract bids.

Sunderland could go big with a potential deal to sign 19-year-old talent Edouard Michut from PSG.

