Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has rejected the club's initial new contract offer because the wage offered is below that of understudy Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has admitted Erik ten Hag made contact over a move to Manchester United - and says he does want to play for the Red Devils in the future.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no truth in the rumours linking the Bavarian giants with a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Manchester City are considering a January move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, who has less than a year remaining on his Santiago Bernabeu contract.

Arsenal failed with a late £26m move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres after Xavi made it clear that he did not want to lose the 22-year-old.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz plans to leave the club as a free agent next summer once his contract expires. Arsenal failed with three deadline day bids, the last of which was worth £25m.

Manchester City Women and England midfielder Keira Walsh could be heading to Barcelona Femini for a world record transfer fee.

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia rejected the chance to join West Ham from Feyenoord before making the move to Old Trafford.

Inter may consider offers next summer for Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, despite the Italian midfielder being contracted to the club until 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has admitted his relationship with Neymar is 'hot and cold' amid speculation that the latter could be forced out of the club.

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic will leave the club on a permanent deal to join Sharjah FC.

Roma are hopeful of convincing Juventus and Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo to sign a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico.