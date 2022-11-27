Transfer rumours: Messi closes in on next move; Man Utd want Pulisic

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi is set to agree a transfer to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, with the David Beckham-owned club confident of finalising a move for next season. Messi's friends Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez could also be signed in order to 'compliment' his style. (The Times)

Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie at the World Cup. The 20-year-old signed for Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are considering a swoop for Spain and Athletic Club starlet Nico Williams, who has come off the bench in both of La Roja's World Cup games so far. (AS)

Another of Spain's young contingent, Alejandro Balde, is in line to receive a new and improved five-year contract at Barcelona following his impressive campaign thus far. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham's search to bring in cover for Dejan Kulusevski could see them sign Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen from Club Brugge. (Het Nieuwsblad)

The representatives of Cody Gakpo will hold talks with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid following the World Cup. (Voetbal International)

Christian Pulisic's improved showings at the World Cup have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United watching on. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are even considering making a loan offer for Pulisic in the January window as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (ESPN)

Real Madrid have been impressed by Germany left-back David Raum, who could leave RB Leipzig for around €40m. (Fichajes)

Hakim Ziyech's plan to play his way into a move away from Chelsea during the World Cup could be working, with Milan ready to return with a loan bid plus an option to buy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea for the signature of long-term Blues target Denzel Dumfries. Inter have been linked with Spurs' Emerson Royal as a potential replacement. (Gazzetta dello Sport)