Transfer rumours: Messi denies Inter Miami agreement; Man Utd told Fernandez price

Lionel Messi has not agreed a deal to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, according to his representatives. Reports on Sunday suggested the Argentine was finalising a move to Florida from PSG. (ESPN)

Chelsea are reluctant to allow Christian Pulisic to leave on loan in January but would consider a permanent sale. Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the American winger. (Daily Mail)

Neymar has been trying to convince in-demand teenager Endrick to join PSG ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea. (ESPN)

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Ghana sensation Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. The midfielder came close to joining Everton in the summer before a deal fell through. (De Telegraaf)

Manchester United are considering bringing in a short-term target in order to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January window, realising that thee majority of their long-term targets will be unavailable until the summer at least. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid are interested in bringing in Switzerland's Yann Sommer as a deputy to Thibaut Courtois with Andriy Lunin's future at the club in the balance. (Defensa Central)

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has again revealed his admiration of Tottenham striker Harry Kane as Die Roten continue to be linked with a move for the England captain. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Christopher Nkunku at the end of the season, with a deal set to be worth more than his €60m release clause but structured in a way that's easier for the Blues to pay. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have been told by Benfica they will have to pay €100m in order to sign Argentina star Enzo Fernandez. (Record)

Moises Caicedo, a target for Liverpool, is also under consideration at Old Trafford. (Sky Germany)

Juventus' entire board, including Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved, have resigned, throwing the club into chaos amid their indifferent season so far. The Bianconeri have record staggering losses upward of €200m in recent years. (Official)

Barcelona opted to sign Ferran Torres ahead of Dani Olmo when given the opportunity in recent transfer windows. Olmo left their La Masia academy to join Dinamo Zagreb as a teenager. (Caught Offside)