Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan

Lionel Messi has a verbal agreement with PSG that would allow him to leave the club in the January transfer window if he asked to do so. Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu recently talked up the idea of a return to Camp Nou for the Argentine. (AS)

Messi's famous rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, could also be on the move in January as Turkish giants Galatasaray are readying a bid to lure him away from Manchester United in the winter window. (Fotomac)

N'Golo Kante believes Chelsea will not offer him an extension to his current deal, which expires next summer. He wants to stay in London and so will consider approaches from both Arsenal and Tottenham. (Footmercato)

Despite Pep Guardiola's claims to the contrary, Real Madrid believe Erling Haaland does have a €180m release clause in his Manchester City contract and they are already working to convince him to join in 2024. (AS)

Bayern Munich are keen to sign a new striker after struggling in the post-Lewandowski era and Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic is towards the top of their wish list. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have sent scouts to keep a close eye on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old Ghana international has previously been compared to Sadio Mane. (El Nacional)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to return to Birmingham City with a bid for 17-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of midfield sensation Jude. (Football League World)

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has played his way on to the radar of Arsenal, who are contemplating a January bid. (A Bola)

Barcelona are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez. They initially wanted him as a free agent in the summer but are now willing to make a January bid to help ease their injury woes. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leeds United remain interested in Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor but must fend off competition from AC Milan if they are to get a deal done. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have sent scouts to check on 18-year-old Benfica defender Antonio Silva. (Calciomercato)