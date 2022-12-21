Transfer rumours: Messi makes decision on future; Ronaldo rejected by Bundesliga side

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi will sign a one-year contract extension at PSG and will remain at the club until at least 2024. He had considered an immediate return to Barcelona, but he is still angry at president Joan Laporta. (Le Parisien)

Diego Simeone has insisted that while Joao Felix is important to his plans, no one in his Atletico Madrid squad is indispensable. The Portugal forward has been touted as a target for Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG and Aston Villa. (Goal)

Barcelona would love to enter the race for Felix, but their financial troubles are preventing them from doing so. (Onda Cero)

Jorginho has revealed that he would like to stay at Chelsea and extend his contract. He has previously been linked with a move to Juventus. (talkSPORT)

The signing of Marcus Rashford is fast becoming a priority for PSG as they look to bolster their attacking line. However, that task has been made harder by Manchester United triggering an extension clause in his contract. (Media Foot)

Meanwhile at Parc des Princes, PSG have no intention of selling Kylian Mbappe in the January window, but could let him leave for the right price come the end of the season. (CBS)

Eintracht Frankfurt have revealed that they were offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo a few months ago, but felt he was being shopped around to a number of Champions League sides. (DAZN)

Manchester United's search for a new goalkeeper could lead them to Argentina hero Emi Martinez, who is due for discussions about his future with Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich have played down reports that they are interested in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. (Sport BILD)

Tottenham are ahead in the chase to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus following an impressive World Cup campaign with France. (Corriere dello Sport)