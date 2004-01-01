Transfer rumours: Messi's huge Saudi Arabia offer; Arsenal & Bayern battle for Vlahovic

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi is expected to be offered a whopping £245m-a-year move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, the rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, if he does not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

The French side are braced for the departure of another forward, Pablo Sarabia, after accepting a bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AS)

Chelsea are considering lodging an offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they look for alternatives to Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. (The Guardian)

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is understood to be valued at around £98m. (LA Repubblica)

The Gunners aren't alone in their chase of Vlahovic, however, with Bayern Munich the latest side to register their desire to sign the Serbia international. (TuttoJuve)

Manchester United are prepared to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek this month, while Harry Maguire and Fred will both me made available in the summer in an attempt to fund a spending spree. (The Telegraph)

Joao Cancelo is attracting interest from across Europe after losing his place under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. (The Telegraph)

Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka is emerging as one of the most wanted players in Europe, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and PSG all in the race to sign the Frenchman. (Ben Jacobs)

A number of Premier League sides, including Tottenham, are interested in signing Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who is available on loan this month. (The Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are closing in on the re-signing of Rayo Vallecano defender Fran Garcia, who has rejected a move to Real Betis in favour of a switch to the Bernabeu. (Defensa Central)

AC Milan are preparing a summer bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha, who has struggled in his debut year in La Liga. (Sport)