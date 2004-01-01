Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to play Champions League football this season could see him join Milan as a replacement for countryman Rafael Leao, who is the subject of interest from Chelsea and is stalling over a new contract.

Manchester United remain in the market for a forward regardless of Ronaldo's future, and have made contact with Barcelona again over the potential signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite being in advanced talks with Chelsea.

The Red Devils are also considering whether to return to Ajax with a fresh bid for Antony after their latest €90m offer was knocked back. The Brazilian delivered an explosive interview on Friday pleading with the Dutch champions to let him leave for Man Utd.

Chelsea are set to welcome Wesley Fofana as their next signing after agreeing a fee totalling £80m with Leicester City on Friday. The Foxes will now move for Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji as a replacement.

Pep Guardiola has ruled out Bernardo Silva joining Barcelona this summer, insisting Manchester City have not received any offers for the midfielder and so he will be staying.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will try and sign a new midfielder before Thursday's deadline. Ruben Neves and Konrad Laimer are among the names under consideration.

The Reds are also considering rivalling Juventus for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes, and could send Roberto Firmino to the Parc des Princes as part of any deal.

If Frenkie de Jong remains at Barcelona this season, then Bayern Munich will prioritise his signing in next summer's transfer window.

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Lucas Paqueta after finally agreeing a fee with notoriously tough negotiators Lyon. The Hammers want the Brazilian to travel to London as soon as possible to complete the deal.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has agreed to join Sampdoria on a dry loan for the 2022/23 season. Spurs will not look to replace the England international this window.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea they are running out of time to sign Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees completed the signing of Neal Maupay on Friday, but their attempts to sign Ben Brereton-Diaz have been muddied after Celta Vigo launched a rival bid.

Nottingham Forest are looking to take Michael Keane off Everton's hands on an initial loan, while Serge Aurier is closing in on a free transfer to the City Ground.

Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has received an offer from Bayer Leverkusen after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired.

