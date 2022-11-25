Transfer rumours: Mudryk agrees Arsenal deal; Man Utd close in on Felix

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Mykhaylo Mudryk has 'agreed a deal in principle' to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk, with the two clubs now needing to come to terms on a transfer fee. (Nicolo Schira)

Elsewhere at Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium. (Fabrizio Romano)

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on England midfielder Jude Bellingham as he continues to be linked with a move from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool. (Guardian)

Wolves have completed the initial loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, with the deal coming with an obligation to buy clause. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds were offered the forward prior to the move. (Goal)

Jordan Pickford is ready to extend his contract with Everton despite lingering interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Joao Felix, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid. (Le 10 Sport)

Josko Gvardiol has become the top transfer target for all of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City following his World Cup performances. (Sport)

Al-Nassr have joined Barcelona, Juventus and PSG in the race to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea. The Saudi side have offered a world record contract to Cristiano Ronaldo. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham are interested in signing Pedro Porro from Sporting CP, though do have reservations over the right wing-back. (Football.London)

In terms of outgoings at Spurs, Bryan Gil is wanted by former club Sevilla, with manager Jorge Sampaoli personally requesting the winger. (Mundo Deportivo)