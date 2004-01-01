Transfer rumours: Neto wants Arsenal move; Man Utd eye new goalkeeper

Pedro Neto is determined to seal a move from Wolves to Arsenal this transfer window having long admired the Gunners. However, a deal is contingent on the north Londoners freeing up financial wiggle room, with the club in discussions with Nice over taking Nicolas Pepe off their hands.

Manchester United are keen on signing a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet before the transfer deadline. While Eintracht Frankfurt have denied that the Red Devils have made contact for Kevin Trapp, an approach is expected in the coming days. Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer is also on Man Utd's radar.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are continuing their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong despite signing Casemiro. Barcelona have knocked back a loan offer from Bayern Munich for the midfielder.

Chelsea are edging closer to a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton, but the Toffees want to receive either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan as part of the transfer.

However, Chelsea's hopes of signing Wesley Fofana are fading after Leicester knocked back a third bid for the defender, and the Blues are considering moving on to other targets instead.

Chelsea have also joined Tottenham and Juventus in the pursuit of Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo. The Italy international picked up a shoulder injury at the weekend but the trio, particularly Spurs, remain keen on completing a deal regardless.

In terms of outgoings at Spurs, Japhet Tanganga is wanted by Nottingham Forest as a move to AC Milan continues to stall. Sergio Reguilon is also wanted by City Ground chiefs, though he would prefer a move elsewhere.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Antony attempting to push through a move to Man Utd, Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's futures at Barcelona and Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

Liverpool are aware that delaying a pursuit of Jude Bellingham until next summer will mean that they will have to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has admitted that the club pushed to sign Erling Haaland this summer before he joined Manchester City, while board members voted against a pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are set to abandon their pursuit of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and will instead turn their attentions to bringing in Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Inter and Roma have joined the likes of Everton, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Southampton in the race to sign Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea.

Fulham are closing in on three new signings, with PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, Brighton striker Neal Maupay and winger Justin Kluivert set to arrive at Craven Cottage.

