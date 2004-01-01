Transfer rumours: Newcastle & Tottenham want Lukaku; Arsenal ready Rice bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Newcastle and Tottenham are both ready to move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku next summer once his loan with Inter expires. (Calciomercatoweb)

Spurs are also keeping a close eye on the situation at Everton, where goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains a potential summer target. (Football Insider)

Despite their interest in signing Brighton's Moises Caicedo this month, Arsenal remain interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and hope to unite the two at the Emirates at the end of the current season. (The Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to sign Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar on a free transfer in the summer. They have failed with a €10m bid to sign the 27-year-old straight away with month, with the Serie A side holding out for at least double that. (Sky Italia)

Inter are now searching for replacements for Skriniar and have expressed an interest in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who will not be allowed to leave on loan and is expected to be valued too highly by the Red Devils. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has played his way on to the radars of a number of European giants. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all want to bring the 20-year-old to England, while Juventus are keen also. (Foot Mercato)

Benfica are hoping to hand Enzo Fernandez a €2m bonus to sign a new contract which would raise his release clause from €120m to €150m, as they continue to fend off interest from Chelsea. (Record)

Agent Jorge Mendes has approached Barcelona to encourage them to move for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, who has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola this season. (Fichajes)

Real Madrid are looking for a new backup striker to sign this summer, when Mariano will be released, but they do not want to spend too much money as they prepare to try and sign Man City's Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS)

Bayern Munich are close to finalising the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, who has been chased by Chelsea this month, on a free transfer in the summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)