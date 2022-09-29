Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks

Shortly before the end of the summer transfer window, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku had a secret medical check-up with Chelsea near Frankfurt in the hope of setting up a transfer in 2023. (BILD)

Kylian Mbappe is desperate to see Neymar leave Paris Saint-Germain and is stunned that the Brazilian gets as much freedom as he does at the club. (L'Equipe)

David De Gea will demand crunch talks with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag amid concerns that the Red Devils do not want to extend his contract beyond this summer. (Daily Star)

Reports have linked Man Utd with a move for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, but the Midlands club have no interest in letting him leave in January. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid are preparing to lose Marco Asensio over the next 12 months, with Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus all keen on signing the Spaniard, who has rejected a contract extension. (Calciomercato)

Of those suitors, Tottenham are expected to make a January bid for Asensio to try and force their way to the front of the queue. (Calciomercato)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Sean Walsh bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Jude Bellingham's future, Bayern Munich's interest in Harry Kane, widespread Premier League interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk and plenty more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Barcelona see Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as an ideal long-term replacement for 34-year-old Sergio Busquets. (Sport)

Nordsjaelland striker Andreas Schjelderup, who has been compared to Erling Haaland, is a £17.5m target for Arsenal, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Inter and Juventus. (Calciomercatoweb)

Juventus are looking to sign a new midfielder in January and have added Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, a top target for Arsenal, to their shortlist. (Calciomercato)

James Maddison has told close friends that he is 'very keen' to join Tottenham from Leicester City in the near future. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are ready to raid Ajax once again, with defender Jurrien Timber high on the German side's wish list. (Calciomercato)

No decision has been made on the future of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who remains a target for Barcelona. (The Sun)