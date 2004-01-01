Transfer rumours: Pogba is PSG priority, Lewandowski & Barcelona latest

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now being described in the French media as a priority signing for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. PSG were already rumoured to be the first club to have put forward a contract offer to the soon-to-be free agent.

Conflicting reports exist on Robert Lewandowski’s future. It has been claimed in some quarters that he has decided to leave Bayern Munich and has agreed terms with Barcelona. Others call that premature and suggest he is still set to hold talks with Bayern over a new contract there.

Whoever wants to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer will have to pay €80m (£67m) for the privilege. The Uruguayan has been watched by Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as being linked with Arsenal and Newcastle. Chelsea and PSG have also joined that race, while West Ham failed with a January bid.

Arsenal continue to be linked with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who also remains on Manchester United’s radar in their search for summer recruits, and is ready to move on.

Divock Origi looks most likely to join AC Milan when his Liverpool contract expires in the summer, with Italian media claiming he has already agreed a deal with the Rossoneri.

Real Madrid are relaxed over Luka Modric’s contract situation and believe they will agree a new deal with the Croatian, who turns 37 in September. His current contract expires in June.

Manchester City have been tipped to trigger a €60m (£50m) release clause in the contract of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. The Spaniard has brief prior Premier League experience with Newcastle.

Manchester City are also looking at River Plate starlet Enzo Fernandez, who has already been linked with Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter. City previously landed Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

Tottenham have been linked with bringing former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado back to the Premier League amid stalling contracts talks between the veteran Colombian and Juventus.

Leicester could bid €10m (£8.3m) for young Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who is an international teammate of current Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Danny Ings could be offered to Brighton as part of a swap deal Aston Villa try to land Seagulls midfielder Yves Bissouma. Ings was signed for around £25m just last summer.

Newcastle are targeting Brighton winger Leandro Trossard as part of their next recruitment phase.