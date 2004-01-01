Transfer rumours: Pogba's PSG offer, Liverpool's Nunez interest

As Paul Pogba gets closer to his Manchester United contract expiring, Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer that would take the Frenchman home for the first time since he left the city to join the youth ranks at Le Havre 15 years ago.

Harry Kane has been described as ‘curious’ about a potential offer from Manchester United, having already delayed a decision on his Tottenham future until the summer.

But Manchester United are also still linked with emerging Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who was on the score-sheet against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and could even now become a firm target for Jurgen Klopp’s team after already being scouted for a long time. Atletico Madrid are in the hunt too, while Arsenal and Newcastle have been previously linked.

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has been touted as a Manchester United target, owing to Ralf Rangnick’s longstanding connections with the Red Bull football family.

Real Madrid are expected to go head to head with Manchester City for the signature of Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, valued at around €80m.

Barcelona remain interested in veteran Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Finances are expected to rule out an approach for Erling Haaland.

Ronald Araujo is close to signing a new contract at Camp Nou, his agent has confirmed, after months of speculation linking him with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Gareth Bale’s agent has confirmed that no decision has been made as to where the Welsh forward will play next season once he leaves Real Madrid on a free transfer in June

Tottenham have been tipped to trigger their option for the permanent transfer of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski this summer, despite his loan deal from Juventus remaining valid until 2023. Moving early could save them, however, with the fee to be £25m rather than £33.5m.

Newcastle will go back in for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike in summer after the Magpies ran out of time to get a deal over the line for the talented youngster in January.

Arsenal will bid farewell to goalkeeper Alex Runarsson at the end of the season. The Icelandic stopper has spent this campaign on loan with Leuven in Belgium.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!