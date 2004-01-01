Transfer rumours: Potter backs Chelsea's Gvardiol pursuit; Real Madrid consider Nkunku

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is set to green-light the Blues' continued pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The west Londoners made a huge bid for the Croatian right before this summer's transfer deadline and remain interested in him.

Real Madrid fear they could head into the second half of the season with a depleted squad following fixture congestion and the World Cup, and so they are considering a move for Christopher Nkunku in January.

Ajax's Brian Brobbey has already admitted that Erik ten Hag asked him whether he'd be interested in joining Manchester United this summer - the striker admitted now was not the right time to move but is open to such a transfer in the future - but the Dutch champions refused to sanction a sale anyway.

Barcelona will make an offer for Bernardo Silva in the January window as they fear PSG could rival them for his signature if they wait until next summer to make their move.

Arsenal and Newcastle United will battle it out to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo on a cut-price deal in the January window. Juventus are also believed to hold an interest in the Spaniard.

Diogo Dalot rejected a return to AC Milan in the last year because he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United. The full-back spent the 2020/21 season on loan at San Siro.

Dalot could be set for further competition for his place with United weighing up a move for free agent Santiago Arias, who left Atletico Madrid this summer.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss the fallout from the summer transfer window, Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, Chelsea's midfield issues, Antony's suitability at Man Utd and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

Lucas Moura is likely to leave Tottenham at the end of the season. Despite Premier League interest from Newcastle and Aston Villa, a return to Sao Paulo is more likely.

Sandro Tonali has signed a fresh five-year deal with AC Milan, ending Arsenal's interest in the Italy midfielder.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will be unveiled as a Newcastle player shortly. The Magpies have been on the hunt for a new backup stopper following an injury to Karl Darlow.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has admitted Erling Haaland was a 'burden' to the club and was happy to sell to him to Manchester City this summer.