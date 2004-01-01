Transfer rumours: PSG contact Saliba; Felix on Man Utd radar

Paris Saint-Germain have contacted the representatives of Arsenal centre-back William Saliba over a possible transfer. The 21-year-old is approaching the final 18 months of his contract and has already held talks over an extension. (CBS Sports)

Sticking in Paris, Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to get his dream move to Real Madrid after offending the La Liga side with his initial rejection. (ESPN)

Real Madrid officials believe Mbappe's attitude has become a major problem and they do not want to sign a player with his challenging personality. (Marca)

Amid all that, Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January to increase his options and avoid PSG's mammoth asking price. (L'Equipe)

Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January after a breakdown in his relationship with Diego Simeone. Manchester United are considering a move for the Portugal international. (A Bola)

Liverpool are the latest side to join the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Man Utd wanted to sign the Dutchman in the summer and remain keen after he privately expressed a desire to leave Camp Nou over a lack of minutes. (Fichajes)

There is also interest in De Jong from Serie A side Juventus. (Calciomercatoweb)

Real Madrid are monitoring Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, whose contract runs until 2025. (Marca)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth are joined by Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause, Mason Mount's future at Chelsea and their sporting director plans, and what the future could hold for 700-goal Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Inter have voiced their wish to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently from Chelsea next summer. The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but has still convinced those in charge that he should be kept around. (Calciomercato)

Coming in at Stamford Bridge could be Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly wants Premier League-ready signings and believes Kane could be available. (CBS Sports)

Man Utd are the favourites to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The 23-year-old has previously been compared to David de Gea. (Diario de Noticias)

The Red Devils are also planning to trigger the 12-month extension clause in Diogo Dalot's contract to fend off interest from Barcelona. (ESPN)

Ruben Neves has been offered to Barcelona by agent Jorge Mendes, who has highlighted the Wolves midfielder as a possible replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Young Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini has played his way on to the radars of Manchester City and Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)