Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar

Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and would prefer to offload him to Liverpool. (Marca)

However, should PSG agree to do business with Liverpool, they would demand that Mohamed Salah moves in the opposite direction as part of a player-plus-cash deal. (Ismael Mahmoud)

On the other hand, PSG are not looking to sell Mbappe in January and would demand that any interested side parted with anywhere between €300m and €350m to sign the 23-year-old forward. (The Telegraph)

Tottenham are monitoring Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with scouts regularly watching the 26-year-old in recent weeks. (Football Insider)

Jorge Mendes is determined to find a new club for Cristiano Ronaldo in January and is prepared to field offers from any Champions League club in order to find an exit from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the free agent market and are looking at both Inter's Milan Skriniar and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, both of whom are out of contract in the summer. (SPORT)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth are joined by Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause, Mason Mount's future at Chelsea and their sporting director plans, and what the future could hold for 700-goal Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Juventus are keen to strike a deal to sign Man Utd right-back Diogo Dalot, who has decided he wants to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato)

Should Benjamin Pavard continue to delay signing a new Bayern Munich contract, then Chelsea would be open to signing the French defender next summer. (Sport Bild)

Chelsea and Manchester City have both made contact with Napoli over Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. The 27-year-old signed a new contract back in January running until the summer of 2025. (Ciro Venerato)

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has played his way on to Tottenham Hotspur's radar. (Record)

Arsenal have held talks with Corinthians over 19-year-old centre-back Robert Renan, who has been compared to Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. (Goal)