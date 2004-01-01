Transfer rumours: PSG in Lukaku talks, Dortmund lead Hazard race

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea after just one year back at Stamford Bridge. Former club Inter are also interested but only in a loan move.

Arsenal were credited with an interest in signing Eden Hazard last week, but it is in fact Borussia Dortmund who are favourites to sign the 31-year-old, where he could potentially link up with younger brother Thorgan.

Marco Asensio is also expected to leave Real Madrid with Milan long-term admirers of the Spaniard, but they could face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

Italian sides Inter, Juventus and Roma are all keeping tabs on Jesse Lingard ahead of a potential free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. Newcastle and West Ham remain interested in the 29-year-old.

As is the case seemingly every year, Manchester United have been tipped to make a 'super offer' for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has called on Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou for a 'last dance' following a disappointing year at PSG.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a left-sided centre-back and were recently touted with a move for Josko Gvardiol, but that seems unlikely as the Croatian has no plans to leave RB Leipzig just yet.

Arsenal are lining up a fresh move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, with Mikel Arteta said to be a big fan of the Brazilian.

Newcastle could move to re-sign midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. The Spain international spent the 2017/18 campaign on Tyneside before returning to his homeland.

Despite impressing on loan at Huddersfield this season, Chelsea will listen to offers for 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill this summer, putting several Premier League and European clubs on alert.