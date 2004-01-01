Transfer rumours: PSG prepare Pogba offer, Kessie keeping options open

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a mammoth contract offer for Paul Pogba, with the midfielder's current deal at Manchester United up in the summer. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are all interested in the Frenchman, who could yet remain at Old Trafford.

Milan star Franck Kessie is yet to make a decision on his future, though appears set to leave San Siro at the end of the season when his contract expires. Barcelona have entered the race for the Ivorian recently, while Spurs and PSG continue to keep tabs on the situation.

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their defensive ranks with a move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is also on the radar of Tottenham.

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Mauro Icardi from PSG in the January transfer window, despite the Gunners looking light up top. The sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left them with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their only forward options.

As expected, Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, and Carlo Ancelotti has said he deserved to finish his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu on his own terms. Another return to Spurs has been floated by the Spanish media in the last week.

Karim Benzema has admitted that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to play for Real Madrid a day ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Crystal Palace are sweating on the future of Wilfried Zaha, with the forward about to enter the final year of his contract - he is not currently planning on signing an extension.

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is being eyed by several top European sides, with Manchester City the latest team to enter the fray for the 20-year-old.