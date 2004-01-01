Transfer rumours: PSG ready to sell Neymar; Liverpool eye Skriniar as Van Dijk replacement

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

PSG are ready to sell Neymar for 'only' €100m in the summer as they want to save his €40m annual salary and build their team entirely around Kylian Mbappe. (Sport)

Manchester United have opened talks with Monaco over a possible deal for centre-back Axel Disasi, who has been tracked by a number of teams in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Another Frenchman, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, has also attracted the interest of Man Utd. (Sky Germany)

Liverpool are ready to make a January bid to sign Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar as they brace themselves for the lengthy absence of Virgil van Dijk. Skriniar is out of contract in the summer but could be sold immediately for around £34m. (Inter Live)

Real Madrid are confident they can sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer but will not pay over €110m, including variables, to land the England midfielder. (Marca)

Also interested in Bellingham are Manchester City, who would be prepared to sell record signing Jack Grealish to fund a move for the Dortmund man. (Football Insider)

Arsenal's £60m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is likely to be rejected. The Gunners do not want to pay above £65m for the Ukrainian, who is also of interest to Chelsea. (Dean Jones)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is eyeing a reunion with Inter striker Edin Dzeko, but Real Madrid are ready to lodge a rival bid for the 36-year-old. (Calciomercatoweb)

Wonderkid Lamine Yamal has informed Barcelona that he wants to sign his first professional contract at Camp Nou and will not consider other options before giving the Blaugrana a fair chance to keep him. (Marca)

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are both tracking the progress of Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who is currently on loan with QPR. (Teamtalk)

Bayern Munich are bracing themselves for the summer departure of Benjamin Pavard, with Lyon's Malo Gusto and Inter's Denzel Dumfries their top targets. (TZ Munchen)