Transfer rumours: PSG turn down Ronaldo; Raphinha nears Barcelona move

Cristiano Ronaldo's attempts to leave Manchester United this summer have hit another stumbling block after he offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain in order to play alongside Lionel Messi, but the French champions are not interested in such a deal.

Barcelona have finally reached an agreement with Leeds United over the transfer of Raphinha, and the Brazil international will now head to Catalonia to finalise a move to Camp Nou.

Chelsea are expected to follow up their move for Raheem Sterling with deals for centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake, and all three transfers could be completed by the end of the weekend.

Bayern Munich believe that Harry Kane would consider a move to the Allianz Arena next summer and are prepared to wait another year to move for the Tottenham star, whose current contract expires in 2024. Robert Lewandowski is expected to join Barcelona but the German champions could hold out on signing a like-for-like replacement.

Arsenal are in talks with Benfica over left-back Alex Grimaldo as the Gunners look to provide competition for Kieran Tierney. They also retain an interest in Lisandro Martinez but Manchester United lead the race for his signature.

Newcastle United have turned their attentions to Sweden striker Alexander Isak, but Real Sociedad insist that he is not for sale. The Magpies would likely have to trigger his release clause, which is north of £70m, in order to sign him.

Paulo Dybala is set to complete his move to Inter after freeing up the necessary room on their wage bill. Alexis Sanchez will follow Arturo Vidal in terminating his contract at San Siro, allowing the Nerazzurri to bring in Dybala from Juventus on a free transfer.

Across the city, AC Milan remain interested in Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga after a loan move to Bournemouth hit the rocks.

West Ham United are intensifying talks with Sassuolo over Gianluca Scamacca. PSG are also interested in the Italy striker, but their hierarchy are split over whether to sign him or Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike.

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident that they will sign Matthijs de Ligt following positive talks between director Hasan Salihamidzic and Juventus earlier this week. The Dutchman is willing to take a pay cut in order to seal the move to Bavaria.

Nottingham Forest are pushing ahead with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien, with Steve Cooper keen to bolster their squad numbers ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has again played down calls for Liverpool to sign a midfielder. The German tactician was asked about a potential pursuit of Jude Bellingham a few days ago, but insisted that the Borussia Dortmund youngster isn't on the market.

Riyad Mahrez is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City, despite lingering interest from Real Madrid in recent months.

