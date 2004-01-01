Transfer rumours: PSG want Kante, Kane could force Spurs exit

Paris Saint-Germain could make an approach for N'Golo Kante this summer as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

Harry Kane will attempt to force an exit from Tottenham once again if head coach Antonio Conte prematurely leaves the club.

Arsenal remain interested in Sweden striker Alexander Isak, but are unwilling to meet his £75m release clause set by Real Sociedad and are hoping to lower that figure.

Lille forward Jonathan David, whose representatives have been in discussions with Newcastle over a possible move, is also on Arsenal's radar.

Manchester United could step up their interest in Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract in the summer, as defensive woes continue to threaten to derail their season.

Former Manchester City wing-back Angelino, now at RB Leipzig, is attracting attention from Arsenal, Barcelona and Spurs.

Andreas Christensen is not keen on joining another Premier League club should he leave Chelsea at the end of his contract this summer. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are leading the chase to sign the Dane on a free transfer.

Aston Villa will be open to offers for centre-back Ezri Konsa this summer, with Liverpool tentatively touted with an interest in the past.

Arsenal will open contract talks with highly-rated defender William Saliba upon the completion of his loan this summer, with the likes of West Ham and Real Madrid linked with a permanent move recently.

Patrick Vieira has insisted that while Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is very happy at Crystal Palace, he would not be drawn on speculation that the Eagles could try to keep the midfielder beyond the summer.

David Moyes has revealed that West Ham held talks with Luis Diaz in January prior to the Colombian's move to Liverpool late in the window.

Tammy Abraham would like to return to Chelsea in the future having left the club for Roma in the summer of 2021.