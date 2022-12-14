Transfer rumours: Ramos on Man Utd shortlist; Barça raid Man City midfield

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Goncalo Ramos is one of the players on Manchester United's shortlist of striker signings in January. They are also monitoring Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix. (The Mirror)

Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Morocco goalkeeper Bono as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident. Bono was excellent during the Atlas Lions' run to the World Cup semi finals and has impressed with club side Sevilla. (AS)

Barcelona are hopeful of raiding Manchester City for midfielders Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. (Manchester Evening News)

However, it is also claimed Barça want to make Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi their only signing of the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are considering a move for 33-year-old Roma defender Chris Smalling, who is also interesting Inter and Juventus with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Sky Italia)

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has admitted the Ukrainian side has dealt with interest from "many clubs" for prized asset Mykhaylo Mudryk, but said "I do not know" if the 23-year-old will move in January. (The Athletic)

Arsenal have been consistently linked with Mudryk but they'll have to bat away rival interest from Newcastle and other Premier League sides for his signature. (The Sun)

Liverpool have set their sights on 19-year-old Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, who could be available for £34m in the summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche says he is hopeful Arsenal target Evan Ndicka will sign a new contract. (BILD)

The Gunners will also make one last attempt to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester in January before he becomes a free agent. (The Mirror)